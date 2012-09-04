Sept 4 Walter Investment Management Corp
said it would buy reverse mortgage servicer Reverse Mortgage
Solutions Inc for $120 million, sending Walter's shares up to a
four-year high.
The shares were trading up 8 percent at $30.26 in early
trade on the NYSE Amex on Monday.
The loan servicer said it would pay for the deal with $60
million in cash, $25 million in stock, and a $35 million seller
mortgage servicing rights note.
Walter, which bought closely-held Green Tree Credit in a $1
billion deal last year, expects its latest purchase to
significantly add to both earnings and cash flow.
In a reverse mortgage, a lender pays money to a homeowner,
and the homeowner has no monthly payments. The loan, plus
interest, is repaid when the home is sold or the homeowner dies.
The mortgages are typically targeted at older people.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions currently services about $12.0
billion in unpaid principal balance of reverse mortgages and has
issued about $1.1 billion of reverse mortgage backed securities
in the first half of 2012, Walter Investment said.
Reverse Mortgage was formed in 2007 and is majority-owned by
Jacob Asset Management.
"The sector has very attractive long-term growth prospects
and is currently undergoing significant structural change... We
believe RMS is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this
opportunity and to continue capturing greater market share,"
Walter Investment CEO Mark O'Brien said in a statement.
Walter Investment said the deal would position the company
to grow in the $140.0 billion reverse mortgage servicing sector.
Large players, including Bank of America Corp and
Metlife Inc, the largest issuer of reverse mortgages
have pulled out over the last year leaving room for other
players grow their business.