Aug 14 Walter Meier AG :
* Says H1 net income for the period comes to CHF 102.8 million
due to spin-off
effects (prior year CHF 29.0 million)
* Says H1 adjusted net income for the period of CHF 6.2 million
(adjusted
prior-year figure CHF 7.6 million)
* Says group's sales almost halved compared to same period of
the prior year,
falling to CHF 190.9 million in H1 2014
* Says expects the group's continuing operations to match
prior-year sales in
the 2014 financial year
* Says is less positive about its chances of closing the gap in
EBIT and net
income before the end of 2014
* Says results for the 2014 financial year are expected to fall
short of the
prior-year level
* Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1AfyVtU]
