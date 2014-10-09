BRIEF-CellSeed announces exercise of options
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13
Oct 9 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell 46 percent stake in pharma unit for 634.8 million yuan (103.56 million US dollar)
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 10
* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in biotech firm for up to 178.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w0MVVn; bit.ly/1yaUEo9; bit.ly/1ne2Q31
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* FY sales revenues increased by 15.0 percent to 16.3 million euros following 14.2 million euros previous year