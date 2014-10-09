Oct 9 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to sell 46 percent stake in pharma unit for 634.8 million yuan (103.56 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 10

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in biotech firm for up to 178.5 million yuan

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1299 Chinese yuan)