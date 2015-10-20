WASHINGTON Oct 20 The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces U.S. laws against deceptive advertising, said on Tuesday that it had closed a probe of Wal-Mart Stores Inc regarding products advertised as "Made in USA."

The FTC closed the probe without action after Wal-Mart dropped all "Made in USA" logos from products on its website, the FTC said in a letter to the company that was posted on the agency's website. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)