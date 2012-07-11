* eAppraiseIT is on trial for bowing to WaMu pressure
* Rare government case in the housing crisis
* Expert testifies analysis shows too-high appraisals
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 11 An expert witness testified on
Wednesday that a home appraisal company gave inflated valuations
to mortgage lender Washington Mutual Inc in the period leading
up to the housing crisis.
Marsha Courchane, a vice president at consulting firm
Charles River Associates, was giving evidence in a case brought
by New York state against eAppraiseIT and its former parent
company, First American Corp.
New York sued eAppraiseIT for fraud, saying it caved into
pressure from Washington Mutual to raise home valuations. It is
one of the few government cases alleging wrongdoing linked to
the housing crisis.
Washington Mutual, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders
until the housing collapse, failed in September 2008 and
JPMorgan Chase and Co acquired its lending business. It
is not a defendant in the case.
Courchane analyzed appraisals of New York properties done by
eAppraiseIT for Washington Mutual from June 2006 through
November 2007, comparing them to median home values in a similar
geographic areas and automated valuation models.
She found that at least 60 percent of the appraised
properties had appraised values higher than median prices for
homes sold during similar periods in comparable zip codes or
valuation models.
The appraisal values "reflect an almost 2-to-1 bias in terms
of being above" expected property values, Courchane testified.
Appraiser Alfred Lama testified last month that he suddenly
stopped getting work from eAppraiseIT in April 2007 because he
failed to pump up valuations. Lama said he was told his name was
not on a list of appraisers provided by Washington Mutual's
sales office.
Homes that were appraised above their value, allowing
mortgage companies to issue bigger mortgages, are among the
causes cited by experts for the housing bubble and subsequent
financial crisis.
At the time, eAppraiseIT was the appraisal management unit
of real estate services company First American Corp. Since then,
First American split into two companies, First American
Financial Corp and CoreLogic Inc, and
eAppraiseIT is now a unit of CoreLogic.
Appraisal management companies are supposed to provide a
buffer between bank loan staff and individual appraisers to
eliminate pressure or conflicts of interest, according to papers
filed in the case last month by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman.
However, eAppraiseIT permitted bank loan officers to
determine the pool of appraisers to be used based on whether the
appraisers were more likely to come through with the values
needed to close on the loan.
Patrick Smith, an attorney for eAppraiseIT, said in an
interview after Wednesday's proceedings that Courchane's
testimony was "deeply flawed" and should be excluded.
"The conclusions she reaches are misleading, statistically
unreliable and, at the end of the day, totally irrelevant,"
Smith said. "The state is completely unable to tie her opinions
back to any allegations of unlawful activity by my clients."
New York state Supreme Court Justice Charles Ramos, who is
hearing the case without a jury, was skeptical of Smith's
questioning of Courchane.
Saying it was risky to cross-examine an expert witness,
Ramos told Smith, "she beat the stuffing out of you."
The appraisal company's expert witness is scheduled to take
the stand Thursday.
New York sued eAppraiseIT and First American for violations
of general business law and repeated fraud or illegal acts under
the state's executive law. The attorney general is seeking
penalties of up to $16 million and restitution of about $2.7
million.
The case is People of the State of New York v. First
American Corp., New York state Supreme Court, New York County,
No. 07-406796.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)