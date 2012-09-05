Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Two former Washington Mutual Bank units have reached a $26 million settlement agreement over claims they misled investors over the sale of mortgage-backed securities.
Lawyers for plaintiffs filed a notice of the settlement on Monday in U.S. federal court in Seattle, averting a trial that was scheduled to begin on Sept. 17.
The lawsuit alleged that registration documents filed in connection to the securities failed to accurately describe WaMu's underwriting practices.
The settlement falls well short of the $558 million damages estimate made by an expert for the plaintiffs in court filings.
"While this settlement by no means compensates investors for the full amount of their damages, we believe it is a good result given the bankruptcy of WaMu and limited funds available," said Steve Toll, an attorney for the plaintiffs.
Lawyers for the former WaMu units did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The settling WaMu defendants are WaMu Asset Acceptance Corp and WaMu Capital Corp.
Washington Mutual Inc filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 26, 2008.
JPMorgan bought Washington Mutual's banking operations in a $1.88 billion transaction arranged by the FDIC.
The case is In Re Washington Mutual Mortgage-Backed Securities Litigation, 09-00037.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.