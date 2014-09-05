HONG KONG, Sept 5 Chinese real estate developer
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, controlled by billionaire
Wang Jianlin, plans an up to $6 billion Hong Kong initial public
offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct
knowledge of the plans.
The company, parent of Hong Kong listed Wanda Commercial
Properties, plans to file an application for the IPO
soon and list before the end of the year, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties had originally planned
for an IPO in Shanghai, but its listing application lapsed in
July after the company waited several years for approval from
mainland China regulators, IFR said.
China International Capital Corp and HSBC were
hired as sponsors of the IPO.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto
Editing by Matt Driskill)