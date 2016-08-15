HONG KONG Aug 15 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties' shareholders approved on Monday the company's proposal to delist from Hong Kong's stock exchange, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, marking the bourse's biggest buyout to date.

The company held a shareholder meeting at 0200 GMT to vote on the plan, and it is expected to announce the result in the afternoon.

Parent Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, offered HK$52.8 ($6.81) per share to buy out the Hong Kong property unit, aiming to take it private before relisting it in China where it hopes to gain better valuations. ($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)