SHANGHAI Jan 6 China's Wanda Group will invest
15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) in hospital developments around
the country, the property and investment firm said in a
statement on Wednesday, tapping into a reform drive to give
private firms a larger role in healthcare.
The deal will see Wanda invest in and build three hospitals
in the major cities of Shanghai, Chengdu and Qingdao, which will
be managed by British-based healthcare operator International
Hospital Group (IHG), Wanda said.
The investment plays into China's wider healthcare reform
drive, with Beijing hoping to attract more private money into
the sector to reduce the burden on creaking public hospitals and
trim a healthcare bill set to hit $1.3 trillion by 2020.
Wanda's billionaire chairman Wang Jianlin said the
developments would help satisfy "the growing healthcare needs of
the country's affluent population," as well as help the sector
more widely by bringing overseas experience into the market.
"(It) also helps the cities in which these projects are
located to elevate their healthcare standards to international
levels, and to serve as role models for the development of
premium healthcare in China," he said.
Building for two of the hospitals will start in the first
quarter of 2016. Construction of the complex housing the third
hospital has already begun and should be completed by 2018.
While state-run hospitals still dominate the market, there
has been an explosion in the number of private facilities over
the past few years as China's government relaxed rules for
private investment.
This has seen the entry of firms including U.S.-based
Chinaco Healthcare, Germany's Artemed Group, China's Shanghai
Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co, investment firm TPG
Capital Management LP and property developers China
Vanke Co and Evergrande Real Estate Group.
China's hospital privatisation drive still faces hold-ups,
however, with a lack of doctors willing to leave the public
sector and push-back from state-owned institutions and companies
hindering reforms.
IHG, which has operated healthcare projects in over 50
countries, said it will appoint foreign specialists to act as
directors for the three hospitals and select top doctors to
ensure high quality of care.
($1 = 6.5293 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan)