By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Jan 21 Dalian Wanda Group Co, China's biggest property company, has agreed to buy a stake in Spanish football champions Atletico Madrid, the company said on Wednesday.
Dalian Wanda will purchase a 20 percent share of the club for 45 million euros ($52.03 million), the company said in a statement.
It is the first investment by a Chinese firm in a premier European football team. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)
