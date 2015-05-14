HONG KONG May 14 Property developer China Vanke
and conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said
on Thursday they are forming a long-term strategic partnership
to jointly acquire land and develop projects.
A partnership between the country's two largest developers
in the residential and commercial property sector underscores
intensifying competition and pressure the industry faces amid
slowing sales and squeezed margins.
Dalian Wanda, the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Dalian
Wanda Commercial Properties Co, said last month it
will follow an "asset-light" strategy for its growth plan,
seeking outside investment to finance the plazas and selling
them off after five or seven years.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree)