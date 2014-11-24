HONG KONG Nov 24 Chinese real estate developer
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a unit of billionaire Wang
Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, has received approval from Chinese
regulators to move ahead with an initial public offering in Hong
Kong worth up to $6 billion, IFR reported, citing people
familiar with the deal.
Consent from the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) clears the way for Dalian Wanda to seek a green light
from the Hong Kong stock exchange later this week for the
initial public offering, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported on Monday.
The listing could be larger than $6 billion if the company
decides to sell more shares, IFR reported, citing one of the
people familiar with the deal.
A Dalian Wanda executive based in Beijing declined to
comment when contacted by Reuters, stating the company is in a
quiet period ahead of the IPO.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Additional
reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)