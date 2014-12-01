HONG KONG Dec 1 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd (IPO-DWC.SS), the world's second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings, received approval on Monday from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an up to $6 billion initial public offering.

It will be the largest new listing in Asia ex-Japan in four years.

The company, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange. It will start gauging investors' interest for the IPO starting on Wednesday, with a roadshow starting on Dec. 8, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.

The source declined to be named because the exchange's decision is not yet public.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Susan Thomas)