HONG KONG Nov 27 Chinese real estate developer
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a unit of billionaire Wang
Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, will seek approval from Hong
Kong's bourse for an up to $6 billion initial public offering on
Monday, IFR reported late on Wednesday citing sources familiar
with the plans.
The deal is still expected to happen before the end of 2014,
a separate source with direct knowledge of the plans said on
Thursday.
"The plan to list this year has not changed," said the
source, who declined to be identified because details of the IPO
aren't yet public.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties received approval from
China's securities regulator for the IPO, clearing the way for
the company to seek the green light from the Hong Kong stock
exchange later this week for the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, reported on Monday.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and HSBC were hired
as sponsors of the IPO, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BOC
International, Goldman Sachs and UBS also leading the
transaction, IFR said.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR and Elzio Barreto;
Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)