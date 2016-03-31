SHANGHAI, March 31 China's Dalian Wanda Group is looking at taking its real estate arm private, sending shares in the unit surging by almost 20 percent.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said in a statement that it had been informed that its parent company is in the preliminary phase of considering a voluntary general offer for the company's Hong Kong-listed shares.

The offer could result in the privatisation and delisting of the company, it added.

