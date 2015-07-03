HONG KONG, July 3 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to issue up to 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) worth of A-shares to fund plaza projects in China.

The developer will seek approval from shareholders, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities for the proposed issue of up to 300 million A shares at a price yet to be determined, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Dalian Wanda Group, the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial, said in April it would follow an "asset-light" strategy for its growth plan, seeking outside investment to finance plazas and selling them after five or seven years.

In May, Dalian Wanda Group teamed up with China Vanke to jointly buy land and develop real estate projects. ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)