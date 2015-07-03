* Says A-shares to list on Shanghai or Shenzhen stock
exchange
* Says proceeds will be used to fund 5 plaza projects in
China
(Adds analyst comments and background)
HONG KONG, July 3 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd plans to issue A-shares worth up to
12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) to finance shopping complexes in
China, the latest round of funding linked to China's largest
commercial property developer.
Dalian Wanda Commercial is a unit of largest developer
Dalian Wanda Group.
On Friday, the unit said it would seek approval from
shareholders, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and
other authorities for the proposed issue of up to 300 million A
shares at a price yet to be determined.
The offer comes just six months after Dalian Wanda Group
raised about $3.7 billion via the IPO of the unit in Hong Kong.
Last month, it also raised an additional 5 billion yuan ($805
million) from investors online.
In April, Dalian Wanda Group said it would seek outside
investment to finance shopping complexes, which it planned to
then sell after five or seven years.
The firm, led by high-profile billionaire tycoon Wang
Jianlin, aims to have 1,000 shopping malls open by 2025, a
nine-fold jump from the end of last year.
Wanda is well-known in China for its mega shopping mall
projects, luxury hotels and cinemas in over 100 Chinese cities.
The group's purchase of a stake in Spain's Atletico Madrid
football club and a glitzy move into film production with an eye
towards Hollywood have also raised its global profile.
In May, it teamed up with residential property giant China
Vanke to jointly buy land and develop real
estate projects.
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi)
