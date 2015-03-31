HONG KONG, March 30 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is planning to invest in one to two overseas projects each year, the chief financial officer of its parent company said at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Each investment will be between $800 million and $1 billion and the company is looking at hotel investments in France and Germany, Geffrey Liu said.

Dalian Wanda currently has six projects overseas.

The company on Monday announced a 14 percent rise in core profit for 2014 at 14.8 billion yuan ($2.39 billion), in line with the 14.7 billion yuan average estimate of 10 analysts according to SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)