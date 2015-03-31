* Looking at France, Germany in diversification drive

* Plans e-commerce expansion, asset securitisation

* China Vanke also eyeing e-commerce

* China policy change won't alter market trend -Vanke (Adds comments from China Vanke)

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, March 31 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to invest in one to two overseas hotel projects annually, spending up to $1 billion on each, as it pushes into tourism and entertainment while domestic real estate slows.

China's biggest commercial property developer by sales is looking at France and Germany to add to its six projects in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia.

"We're prudent in choosing our overseas projects," Chairman Ding Benxi said, without offering further details, at Wanda's first earnings briefing since its $3.7 billion December listing.

Wanda's diversification drive comes as China's government on Monday eased housing tax and lending rules to combat a downturn in the broader property market, in an economy growing at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.

"Policy change won't alter the market's fundamental trend; it will only accelerate or prolong cycles of rising or falling prices," President Yu Liang of residential peer China Vanke Co Ltd said of the easing on Tuesday. But the latest changes do give market forces a greater role, he said.

The slowing property market prompted Wanda parent Dalian Wanda Group to lower its target revenue from property to 35 percent by 2020 from 66 percent.

As part of that change, Wanda Commercial on Tuesday said it will expand in e-commerce with an online-to-offline platform at the end of June where consumers can shop in its malls but pay online.

Wanda also said, without elaborating, that it will create investment funds and securitise assets, or sell its assets as financial products.

Wanda also plans to issue up to 35 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds and debt financing instruments, to help cut funding costs, Chief Financial Officer Liu Xiaobin said.

A day earlier, Wanda said core profit rose 14 percent last year to 14.8 billion yuan ($2.39 billion), matching analyst estimates.

China Vanke on Monday also posted a increase in 2014 core profit, by 3.1 percent to 15.6 billion yuan, just short of estimates.

Like Wanda, China Vanke said on Tuesday at an earnings briefing that it plans to diversify into e-commerce and property management - and possibly education and elderly care - as the traditional real estate business declines in profitability.

China's biggest property developer by sales also said it will consider investing in Hong Kong property independently, rather than exclusively pursuing partnerships as in the past, including bidding for projects by MTR Corp Ltd.

China Vanke did not elaborate on either its diversification plans or change in its Hong Kong strategy.

($1 = 6.2019 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)