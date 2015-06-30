HONG KONG, June 30 A cornerstone investor in the
initial public offering of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co
Ltd has offered to sell a stake in the developer worth
up to $377 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
The unidentified investor offered to sell 48.33 million
shares at an indicative price range of HK$59.25 to HK$60.50
each, the term sheet showed.
The lower end of the range is equivalent to a discount of up
to 5 percent to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
Shares of the developer, controlled by China's richest man,
Wang Jianlin, have risen 30 percent since the company raised
about $3.7 billion in its December IPO.
The world's second-largest developer of shopping malls and
office buildings had 11 cornerstone investors who bought about
$2 billion worth of shares during the IPO.
Cornerstone investors included the Kuwait Investment
Authority, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Ltd, China
Life Insurance Co Ltd, Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd and Dutch pension fund APG.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)