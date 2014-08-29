UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 29 China's privately-held Dalian Wanda group said on Friday it would set up a 5 billion yuan ($814 million) Wanda e-commerce joint venture with Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc.
The joint venture will be 70 percent owned by Wanda, while Chinese internet giants Tencent and Baidu will hold 15 percent respectively, Wanda said in a press release.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue, and the company said it sees increasing demand for its products.