* Deal to create new online-to-offline e-commerce tie-up
* Unites three of China's most powerful non-state companies
* Will compete with Alibaba in growing O2O market
* China's richest man says "this is just the beginning"
(Adds Tencent, Wanda CEO comment)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 29 China's Dalian Wanda group and
Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Friday they would set up
a 5 billion yuan ($814 million) e-commerce joint venture with
Baidu Inc, as the firms push into the high-growth
e-commerce sector.
The joint venture, to be registered in Hong Kong, will be 70
percent owned by privately-held Wanda, while Chinese internet
giants Tencent and Baidu will hold 15 percent respectively,
Wanda and Tencent said in separate press releases.
China is the biggest e-commerce market in the world, with
its No. 1 player, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
transacting more goods than Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
combined.
By teaming up with Tencent and Baidu, Wanda will become the
biggest online-to-offline e-commerce platform in the world, said
Dong Ce, the chief executive of the new venture.
Online-to-offline, or O2O, involves people using their
smartphones to find and purchase goods and services, often
physically close to them.
"O2O is the biggest pie in e-commerce ... this is just the
beginning," said Wang Jianlin, chairman of Wanda and China's
wealthiest man with a net worth of $16 billion, according to
Forbes.
The tie-up will also vie with Alibaba for a slice of that
growing pie. The Tencent and Baidu rival is also quickly ramping
up its mobile e-commerce and O2O offerings.
In the April-June quarter, Alibaba's mobile revenue was
roughly a third of its total transaction volume, up from 27.4
percent in the first three months of the year.
The deal is structured over three years, Tencent said. The
initial investment by the three firms will amount to 1 billion
yuan, the company said.
"Within five years the total investment will be around 20
billion yuan," Wang said. "We will bring in new investors to
increase the cash flow."
Wanda, which bought U.S. cinema operator AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc in 2012, is a commercial property, luxury
hotel and film conglomerate.
The Beijing-based company said the joint venture, which
Wanda has not yet named but was referred to as Wanda e-commerce,
will set up e-commerce services in its 107 commercial real
estate properties throughout China this year.
By 2015, the conglomerate will have established these
services in all of its shopping malls, hotels and holiday
resorts, Wanda said.
LET'S GET DIGITAL
Social media and video games giant Tencent and Baidu,
China's dominant search engine, will help the tie-up build
internet finance and payment products, big data services and
customer account and membership systems.
For Tencent, the deal will give them an opportunity to
expand their online payment services into the new e-commerce
company and Wanda's existing properties, the company said.
"The three partners will further deepen collaboration on
initiatives such as traffic sharing, media and advertising
resources sharing, membership benefits, payment and internet
finance, big data, etc.," Tencent said.
This includes TenPay and WeChat Payment, which is linked to
the hugely popular mobile messaging app WeChat, known as Weixin
in China. WeChat, China's most popular app, had 438 million
monthly active users by the end of June and has quickly become a
digital Swiss Army knife, capable of everything from messaging
to buying meals and booking taxis.
Tencent will also be able to expand its online video
library, drawing from Wanda's licensed content including films
and television programmes.
Baidu declined to provide immediate comment.
(1 US dollar = 6.1454 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Stephen
Coates)