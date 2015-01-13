SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's biggest movie theatre operator, Wanda Cinema Line Corp, will price its initial public offering (IPO) at 21.35 yuan a share to raise 1.28 billion yuan ($206 million), the firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, seeking a lower amount than it had originally planned.

Reuters reported on Monday that Wanda Cinema had scaled back its plans following guidance from the stock market regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which has been moving to tighten IPO sales.

The chain controlled by Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Chairman Wang Jianlin, one of China's richest men, had at one stage planned to raise up to 2 billion yuan through the Shenzhen listing, according to a prospectus published last year.

The theatre operator is offering to sell 60 million shares, or around 10.7 percent of the company, it said in the filing. ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)