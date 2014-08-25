UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd
* Says H1 net loss at 15.5 million yuan (2.52 million US dollar)
* Says shares face listing suspension risk after reporting two straight years of losses and expecting 9-mth loss
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mHYvzL; bit.ly/1BUNlBw
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources