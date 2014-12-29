Dec 29 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says company was convicted of securities fraud by Hunan intermediate court for forging sales figures in IPO prospectus in 2011

* Says trading of shares to resume on December 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CPHcbB ; bit.ly/1y1jSpB

