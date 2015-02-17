Feb 17 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says expects to swing back to black in 2014 with net profit of about 2-7 million yuan ($0.32-1.12 million) after posting losses for two years in a row

