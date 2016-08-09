HONG KONG Aug 9 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday that investors should exercise "extreme caution" when trading shares of commercial and residential developer Wang On Properties Ltd as a small group of investors hold the majority.

The group of 20 investors, including Wang On's largest shareholder Wang On Group Ltd, controlled 97.2 percent of the shares as of July 28, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The warning follows similar SFC notices last year against Goldin Financial Holdings, Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd and Jicheng Umbrella Holdings Ltd after shares in the companies rallied within a brief period.

Wang On Properties was spun off from Wang On Group in April and have surged 880 percent since then, the SFC added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)