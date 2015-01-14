Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 80-110 percent y/y at 426.8-497.9 million yuan ($68.89-80.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yihjwX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order