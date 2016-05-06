Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says the co pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 11, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QHqZtO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order