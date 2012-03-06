* 2011 net profit up 17 pct, beats forecast

* Says to closely monitor cost trends in China

* Shares up 3 pct after earnings report

HONG KONG, March 6 Want Want China Holdings Ltd, one of China's top food and beverage makers and distributors, posted on Tuesday a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in its 2011 net profit, sending the shares up more than three percent in the early afternoon.

The stock, which was down 2.8 percent by the lunch break, jumped to HK$7.76 by 0518 GMT, against a 1.5 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Want Want, well-known for its rice crackers and snacks, posted a profit of $419.5 million for the year that ended in December, up from a $358.4 million profit in 2010, beating a consensus (mean) forecast of $399.1 million profit for the full year, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Turnover increased 31.3 percent to $2.95 billion.

"The performance has been stronger than the market expected despite the high-costs environment," said Linus Yip, chief strategist from First Shanghai Securities.

"As Beijing aims to boost domestic consumption in the year ahead, companies like Want Want will benefit."

RISING COSTS

Want Want said its gross profit margin decreased by 2.8 percentage points to 34.8 percent in 2011, from 37.6 percent in the previous year, because of an increase in prices of raw materials including sugar, milk powder, potato starch, rice and palm oil, and in the cost of labour.

"Although we cannot control the costs of bulk raw materials and labour cost, the management will continue to adopt last year's cost saving and profitability improvement measures to ensure the profit of our group will not be materially eroded by inflation," chairman Tsai Eng-Meng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"The management will also monitor closely cost trends and deliver the best strategies to cope with market challenges."

Analysts were generally eyeing better profitability for Want Want in 2012 because raw material cost pressure is set to ease this year after prices peaked in mid-2011.

Rice crackers accounted for 27.7 percent of its total revenue in 2011, dairy products and beverages 47.3 percent, and the snack food segment was at 24.5 percent.

Want Want, which was established in Taiwan and entered the mainland market in 1992, had said last August that it was in the process of setting up a food processing joint venture with Natori Co Ltd and Marubeni Corporation.

It also entered into a technology licence agreement with Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd last November with aim to enter China's chilled products market. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Robert Birsel)