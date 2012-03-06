* 2011 net profit up 17 pct, beats forecast

* Analysts expect higher profitability this year

* Shares reverse early loss to end up 4 pct (Add background, update stock price)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 6 Want Want China Holdings Ltd, one of the country's top food and beverage makers and distributors, on Tuesday posted a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in 2011 net profit, sending its shares up 4 percent.

"The (financial) performance was stronger than the market had expected despite the high-cost environment," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "As Beijing aims to boost domestic consumption in the year ahead, companies such as Want Want will benefit."

The stock, which was down 2.8 percent ahead of the results announcement, reversed its morning loss to hit a session high of HK$7.90 on Tuesday afternoon, the highest since Jan. 26, before ending at HK$7.82. It outperformed a 2.2 percent decline by the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Want Want, known in China for its rice crackers and snacks, posted a net profit of $419.5 million for the year ended December, up from a $358.4 million profit in 2010 and beating a consensus forecast of $399.1 million profit from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Turnover grew 31.3 percent to $2.95 billion.

Want Want, which became a constituent of the blue chip Hang Seng Index last year after massive gains in its share price since listing in 2008, competes with China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , and Tingyi (Cayman islands) Holding Corp, which has announced a tie-up with PepsiCo Inc's China business.

Its rivals in China also includes the world's largest food company Nestle SA, which is building a 2.5 billion yuan ($396 million) joint venture milk supply centre in northeast China, and French foodmaker Danone SA in terms of dairy products.

COST PRESSURE

Want Want said its gross profit margin fell 2.8 percentage points to 34.8 percent in 2011 from 37.6 percent in the previous year, on an increase in prices of raw materials including sugar, milk powder, potato starch, rice and palm oil. Labour costs also climbed.

Chairman Tsai Eng-Meng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse that Want Want would continue to control costs to ensure profits were not "materially eroded by inflation".

Analysts said Want Want's profitability should improve this year raw materials prices may have peaked in mid-2011.

Rice crackers accounted for 27.7 percent of total revenue, with dairy products and beverages at 47.3 percent, and snack foods at 24.5 percent. Revenue growth for all product segments grew more than 30 percent year-on-year.

Want Want, which was established in Taiwan in 1992 and entered the mainland China market in the same year, said last August that it was setting up a food processing joint venture with Natori Co Ltd and Marubeni Corp. It also entered into a technology licencing agreement with Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd last November, aiming to enter China's chilled products market. (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Chris Lewis)