UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 5 Want Want China Holdings Ltd , the country's top food and beverage maker and distributor by market value, posted a 32 percent rise in 2012 net profit on Tuesday, largely as a result of soft raw material prices.
Want Want, known in China for its rice crackers and snacks, posted a record net profit of $553.8 million for the year ended December, up from $419.5 million a year earlier and in line with market expectations of $556 million according Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.
Turnover grew 14 percent to $3.36 billion.
Want Want, which has market value of $18.70 billion, competes with Tingyi (Cayman islands) Holding Corp, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, and Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Its rivals in China also include the world's largest food company Nestle SA and French foodmaker Danone SA.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources