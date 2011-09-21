LAGOS, Sept 21 Lafarge Cement Wapco , the
Nigerian unit of the world's biggest cement maker Lafarge
, plans to issue a 50 billion naira ($318 million) bond
to refinance loans it took to construct a factory aimed at
doubling it capacity.
Finance director Fred Amobi said on Wednesday it was
targeting a yield of 10-11 percent for the planned three-year
bond and it would issue the paper through a book-building
process which will end on Sept. 27.
He said the plan was to list the bonds on the Nigerian Stock
Exchange on Oct. 3.
"It is a 50 billion naira bond (but) we will take a minimum
of 20 billion naira. We are looking at a maximum benchmark price
of 11 percent and that will determine how much we are going to
take. If the pricing is within our expectation then we will take
more," Amobi told Reuters in an interview.
($1 = 157.150 nairas)
