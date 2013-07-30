By Nicholas Wapshott
July 30 The two-horse race to replace Ben
Bernanke as the Federal Reserve chairman appears to have come
down to gender. In a letter to the president, about a third of
Senate Democrats have made clear they would like Bernanke's
deputy Janet Yellen to replace him, primarily, though they do
not openly say it, because she is a woman.
The White House, it seems, would prefer Larry Summers, Bill
Clinton's U.S. Treasury Secretary who was also director of
Barack Obama's National Economic Council. Summers is a
distinguished economist, a former chief economist of the World
Bank and briefly, until he was subsumed by controversy,
president of Harvard University. (Summers writes a monthly
column for Reuters.)
It is true there are not enough women in top positions. It
is true, too, that Janet Yellen is a distinguished economist
with considerable central bank experience. But her gender should
not in itself be enough qualification for her to be awarded with
one of the most important jobs in the nation.
The Fed chairmanship has always been a powerful position,
but when there is gridlock in government thanks to the
Republican majority in the House deciding to pass no new
measures whatever, the Federal Reserve is the sole provider of
economic policy. For that pivotal post we need the best person
for the job.
There is a strong case for giving the job to Summers. He is
not only a distinguished theoretical economist but an original
thinker at a time when what we need above all is ingenuity. He
is hard to pigeonhole. He has firm views and is headstrong,
which should commend him to those who believe the Fed has become
obedient to the executive branch. Although a lifelong Democrat,
Summers rarely follows the party line.
His views on taxation are far from the tax-and-spend mantra
many in his party hold. On the contrary, he is skeptical of the
efficiency of capital gains taxes, believes that unemployment
insurance, which is a form of tax, and welfare payments make
long-term unemployment worse.
The first issue to confront the next Fed chairman is what to
do about the unconventional monetary policy known as
quantitative easing (QE) or buying of securities. Yellen is
expected to follow closely in the footsteps of Ben Bernanke, the
current chairman whose principal remedy for the L-shaped
recovery we are currently enduring is to keep money cheap to the
horizon until unemployment is tolerable. That means more QE.
Even to mention that there may be a "tapering" of QE caused the
markets to panic, so weaning the nation off cheap money and
raising interest rates is not going to be easy.
Yet QE is a one-note samba. By now it has lost its potency.
What does Yellen have in mind? We don't know. She, too, is an
academic economist who, after a brief spell as chair of
Clinton's Council on Economic Advisers, has spent the last nine
years in the closed world of reserve banking. She has followed
the reserve bankers' understandable reluctance to say too
clearly what she thinks so as not to alarm the markets.
On the assumption he was in the running for the Fed
chairmanship, Summers has also kept mum recently about what he
would do to replace QE. In April, however, he was candid and
clear. "QE in my view is less efficacious for the real economy
than most people suppose," he said. He is concerned the economy
will settle down into a "new normal" where we accept sluggish
growth and high unemployment. He therefore recommends altering
QE and allowing interest rates to rise.
"If we have slow growth, we are not going to keep thinking
that 5.5 percent unemployment is normal," he told the Financial
Times. "We are going to decide rightly or wrongly that the
potential of the economy is less and therefore we are going to
decide that we are closer to that potential and that is going to
operate in favor of suggesting that we should normalize interest
rates." What is needed is a subtle manipulator of the money
supply at the Fed, which would recommend Summers to replace
Bernanke.
So long as the Fed offers bold, confident leadership,
Summers is bullish about the economy. "I think the market is
underestimating the pace at which the Fed will alter its current
course and the consequences of that for interest rates," he
said. That does not mean money will become expensive to borrow,
nor does he expect the current easy money regime will lead to
inflation. "I think we are a long way from tight labor markets
and therefore that the risks of acceleration in inflation are
substantially less than many people suppose," he said.
Yet Summers comes with baggage. The least important is that
since leaving government employ in 2010 he has been hired by
Wall Street firms to proffer advice. This criticism comes from a
most unlikely source, the Wall Street Journal, which, in a front
page story, tried to make mischief by suggesting there was
something wrong with being paid by Citigroup, NASDAQ, hedge fund
D.E. Shaw, venture capitalists Andreessen Horowitz, and asset
managers Alliance Partners. The paper even suggested there was
something not quite right about him taking speaking fees.
Since the Chinese walls between church and state were torn
down at the Journal by its new owner, Rupert Murdoch, muddying
the waters between opinion and news, it is hard exactly to
fathom whether this ad hominem criticism of Summers is
policy-driven or merely vindictive. One of Summers's principal
qualifications to lift the economy out of the doldrums is that
he is welcome in Wall Street boardrooms and they highly value
his opinions. He is no ivory tower theorist but a practical
economist who wants private enterprise to lead the nation to
prosperity.
It was telling the Journal could not resist reminding its
readers in the second paragraph that Summers "remains on the
Harvard University faculty after a tumultuous tenure as the
school's president." The reference is not so much to his part in
investment decisions that ended up losing Harvard $1 billion,
but to his criticisms of faculty member Cornel West that caused
the head of the African American Studies department to decamp
for Princeton, and his questioning of why women do not prosper
in science and engineering, which many interpreted as male
chauvinism. Summers's ability to provoke argument and take
unpopular positions will be used against him, but it provides
further evidence of the independence of thought and action that
would prove useful as head of the Fed.
More pertinently when discussing the Federal Reserve,
Summers and former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan helped free the
financial industry from the clutter of inhibiting regulations, a
relaxation of the 1933 Glass-Steagall rules imposed during the
New Deal that many believe contributed to the financial crash of
2008. That is a pertinent line of enquiry for senators to pursue
if Summers is placed before them for confirmation. It is on his
answers to that thorny subject rather than on trumped up charges
about race and gender that he should be judged.
Yellen is the safe choice. Summers a gamble. Yellen's
appointment will sail through the Senate. Summers will have to
survive some tough grilling. Yellen has little experience living
in the harsh limelight that comes with high office. Summers is
an old soldier who will keep pounding on come what may. It would
be far easier for the administration if Obama chose Yellen and
that fact alone should commend the talented if tricky Summers.
(Nicholas Wapshott is the former New York bureau chief of
The Times of London. Previously, he was editor of the Saturday
Times of London, and founding editor of The Times Magazine. He
is a regular broadcaster on MSNBC, PBS, and FOX News. He is the
author of "Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher: A Political
Marriage" (2007). His "Keynes Hayek: The Clash That Defined
Modern Economics" was published by W.W.Norton in October. )