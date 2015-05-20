LONDON, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new app presenting warfare scenarios, from helping the wounded to enrolling young people as militants, aims to raise awareness among rebel groups of the "law of war" in order to protect civilians during conflict.

The app "Fighter, not Killer", available in English, French and Arabic, takes the form of a quiz on the international rules of war, including the use of certain weapons and protecting children at times of conflict.

It is produced by Geneva Call, a non-governmental organisation that works to encourage non-state armed groups to respect international humanitarian law.

Rebel groups cannot sign international treaties like the Geneva Conventions, and may be ignorant of, or feel they are not bound by, laws relating to war that they have not formally agreed to.

"In order for armed groups to respect the law of war, it is vital that they learn about it and appropriate its tenets," said Elisabeth Decrey Warner, Geneva Call president.

Many militants and other rebels are unaware of the rules of war because of their rudimentary training, varying levels of education and the fact they are often located in remote areas, Warner said.

Geneva Call encourages rebel groups to sign an agreement to abide by international humanitarian laws, and be held accountable for their actions. (Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)