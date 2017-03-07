DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's Warba Bank has set initial price guidance in the high 6 percent area for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered is global coordinator of the transaction. The joint bookrunners are Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, KAMCO, KFH Capital, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)