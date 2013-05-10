NEW YORK May 10 Private equity firm Warburg
Pincus raised $11.2 billion for its latest fund, one of
the largest private equity funds since the global financial
crisis.
The New York-based firm said on Friday that investors in the
new fund, Warburg Pincus Private Equity XI LP, include public
and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and wealthy
individuals, with a significant number of the new investors
coming from outside the United States.
Warburg Pincus reached a final close of the fund within one
year of closing the fund's first part, in line with its initial
plan. The amount raised is slightly shy of the original target
of as much as $12 billion. It is the firm's 11th global buyout
fund.
"This successful fundraise, in a challenging environment,
was driven by strong support from both existing and new
investors," Warburg Pincus co-President Charles Kaye said in the
statement.
Big buyout funds have struggled in a tough fundraising
environment as their returns have been hit by tighter financing
conditions. But Warburg markets its offerings differently,
focused on growth investing rather than the usual financial
engineering by leveraged buyouts.
Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has more than $40 billion in
assets under management and has an active portfolio of more than
125 companies.