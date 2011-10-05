Oct 5 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC [WP.UL] said Wednesday it has hired former Nexen Inc NXY.N NXY.TO executive Brian Reinsborough as an executive-in-residence, to help the firm look for new business in the energy sector.

Reinsborough was president and chief executive of the oil and gas company's U.S. unit and previously helped set Nexen's exploration program in the Gulf of Mexico.

Peter Kagan, head of Warburg's energy group, said Reinsborough's "extensive experience and keen understanding of deepwater oil exploration is invaluable to our firm's greater understanding of current and future investments in this segment of the energy sector."

Reinsborough will be based in Dallas. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)