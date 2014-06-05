UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
June 5 Warburg Pincus LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, is investing up to $500 million in oil and natural gas pipeline company Navitas Midstream Partners.
Woodlands, Texas-based Navitas will have access to the development capital to acquire and develop midstream assets across multiple oil and gas basins in North America.
Oil industry midstream companies specialize in moving natural resources from the wellhead to processing facilities or shipping terminals.
Navitas Chief Executive Officer R. Bruce Northcutt was president and CEO of Copano Energy LLC, which sold to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP for $5 billion in 2013.
Warburg Pincus was part of a group that built another midstream oil and gas company, Targa Resources Corp, and took it public in 2010. (Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: