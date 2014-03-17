LONDON, March 17 Global private equity firm
Warburg Pincus has employed the chairman of LCH Clearnet Group
as a senior adviser to locate new investments in the European
financial services sector, the company said on Monday.
Jacques Aigrain, also a non-executive director of the London
Stock Exchange and advertising firm WPP, and a former M&A head
at JP Morgan, has joined Warburg Pincus to help to expand the
firm's European investments.
U.S. investors and private equity funds are increasingly
seeking out companies across the Atlantic, as they look to
capitalise on Europe's nascent recovery.
"We've started to see more of an opportunity in Europe,"
said Dan Zilberman, head of European financial services at
Warburg Pincus.
"Any time you have a recession or a declining economy, if
you believe the economy will rebound there's a real growth
opportunity."
Warburg Pincus has invested $3.5 billion in financial
services businesses since 2008, including a stake in Spain's
Santander Asset Management.