NEW YORK Oct 27 Warburg Pincus LLC said on
Monday it had raised $4 billion for its first energy-focused
private equity fund, exceeding its $3 billion target and making
it the latest investment firm looking to tap into opportunities
in North America's shale gas boom.
Warburg Pincus joins peers such as Blackstone Group LP
and Apollo Global Management LLC that already
have dedicated investment funds for energy deals alongside their
flagship, multi-sector private equity funds.
At a time when prices for leveraged buyouts of companies
remain expensive, energy deals have allowed private equity firms
to put a lot of money to work at lower valuations by providing
capital to seasoned management teams to acquire and develop
assets. With energy prices currently suppressed amid a glut of
supply, more opportunities to acquire such assets cheaply are
expected.
Warburg Pincus said the new fund would focus primarily on
energy exploration and production investing in North America and
around the world, including Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin
America. It will also pursue opportunities in the midstream,
oilfield services, mining and power sectors, the New York-based
firm added.
Warburg Pincus was previously investing in those sectors
through its global private equity funds, including its latest
$11.2 billion fund it raised last year. Its investments include
oil and gas explorers and producers Antero Resources Corp
and Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Warburg Pincus said it had already invested and committed
more than $9.5 billion in over 50 energy-related companies
around the world since it was established in 1966.
The firm said investors in the energy fund were primarily
existing investors in its other funds. They include public and
private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
companies, endowments, foundations and wealthy individuals.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)