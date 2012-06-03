(Adds quote, detail)
MUMBAI, June 3 U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC is set to buy a majority holding in Indian
financial services firm Future Capital Holdings for
$100-$125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Future Capital, currently controlled by Indian retailer
Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, provides consumer and
mortgage loans.
Warburg Pincus will pay 165-170 rupees per share, which
represents a premium of 18-24 percent to Future Capital's Friday
closing price of 136.95 rupees, said the sources, who declined
to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media
prior to a public announcement.
"The board (of Future Capital) is going to meet tomorrow to
approve the transaction," said one of the sources.
Warburg Pincus and Future Capital officials did not
immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
Warburg Pincus, which manages about $40 billion globally,
has invested about $3 billion in India, including in mobile
telecoms company Bharti Airtel and private sector
lender Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Pantaloon, India's leading retailer and the founder of
Future Capital, is struggling with debt of 58 billion Indian
rupees ($1.04 billion).
Private equity companies invested $1.8 billion in India last
year, almost unchanged from $1.7 billion in 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data. They have invested about $800 million so
far this year, the data showed.
Morgan Stanley advised Future Capital in the
transaction, the sources said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)