Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
MUMBAI, June 4 U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings for 5.5 billion rupees ($98.8 million), a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.
Warburg will pay 162 rupees per share, an 18 percent premium to Future Capital's Friday closing price, for a 53.7 percent stake.
Future Capital, which is currently controlled by Pantaloon Retail, is a non-banking finance company that gives consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of $158.4 million. ($1 = 55.65 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.