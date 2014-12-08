BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc, as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in the telecommunications, media and technology sector.
Sukawaty, who will be based at Warburg Pincus's London office from January, is currently executive chairman of Inmarsat.
Sukawaty was previously chairman of Dutch cable company Ziggo BV. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.