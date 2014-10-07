Oct 7 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus said it appointed David Kirchhoff, Philip Gioia and Richard Hassett as executives-in-residence to explore investment opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Kirchhoff will focus on consumer and digital health at Warburg Pincus, while Gioia will handle the biopharmaceuticals sector, the company said in a statement. Hassett will focus on population health and accountable care.

Kirchhoff joins from Weight Watchers International, where he was chief executive. He has more than a decade of experience in consumer health and wellness and has earlier worked at PepsiCo Inc and Boston Consulting Group.

Gioia has earlier worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , where he was president of the Indian company's North America operations.

Hassett, who has nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare services, has previously worked at NovaSom as president and chief executive. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)