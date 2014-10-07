Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
Oct 7 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus said it appointed David Kirchhoff, Philip Gioia and Richard Hassett as executives-in-residence to explore investment opportunities in the healthcare industry.
Kirchhoff will focus on consumer and digital health at Warburg Pincus, while Gioia will handle the biopharmaceuticals sector, the company said in a statement. Hassett will focus on population health and accountable care.
Kirchhoff joins from Weight Watchers International, where he was chief executive. He has more than a decade of experience in consumer health and wellness and has earlier worked at PepsiCo Inc and Boston Consulting Group.
Gioia has earlier worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , where he was president of the Indian company's North America operations.
Hassett, who has nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare services, has previously worked at NovaSom as president and chief executive. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: