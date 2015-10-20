Oct 20 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has hired Thomas W. Horton as a senior adviser in its industrials and business services practice.

Horton most recently was chairman, president and chief executive officer of American Airlines Group Inc, where he oversaw the company's restructuring and helped guide its merger with US Airways Holdings LLC. Horton was previously chief financial officer and vice chairman at AT&T Inc.

Horton serves on the board of directors of Wal Mart Stores Inc and Qualcomm Inc. He holds commercial, instrument and multi engine pilot ratings.

Warburg Pincus' investments in aerospace have included TransDigm Group and Wencor Group. Its investments in industrials business services have included Aramark and Scotsman Industries. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)