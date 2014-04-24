April 24 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has
agreed to take a majority stake in software startup PayScale,
which offers compensation data to individuals and companies.
Warburg Pincus will invest up to $100 million to
recapitalize and grow the company to allow it to develop new
data and software tools for the human resources market, the
companies said on Thursday.
Founded in 2000 by former Microsoft manager Joe Giordano,
Seattle-based PayScale provides data on individual compensation
and competes with companies such as Salary.com
Over the past two decades Warburg Pincus, which has more
than $37 billion in assets under management, has invested more
than $3 billion in software companies, according to its website.
Raymond James & Associates served as financial advisor to
PayScale.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by Andrew Hay)