Feb 11 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
said on Tuesday it had invested $32 million in Specialists On
Call Inc (SOC), a provider of specialty physician services via
video conferencing that seeks to address the shortage of on-call
coverage.
Founded in 2007 and based in Reston, Virginia, SOC taps a $3
billion market by delivering tele-consultations by physicians to
supplement the care provided by staff in community hospitals,
Warburg Pincus said in a statement.
"As telemedicine becomes a more mainstream medium for care
delivery, we believe SOC's focus on addressing the shortage of
specialty physicians at suburban hospitals positions the company
for continued success," Elizabeth Weatherman, who heads Warburg
Pincus' healthcare investments, said in the statement.
Warburg Pincus said the investment would fund SOC's growth.
New York-based Warburg Pincus has more than $35 billion in
assets under management. It raised its latest $11.2 billion
global flagship fund last year for growth equity investments and
leveraged buyouts.