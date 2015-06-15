AMSTERDAM, June 15 Judges at the International
Criminal Court decided on Tuesday that the opening of the trial
of Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda will take place at its
headquarters in The Hague, not near the site of his alleged
atrocities as earlier planned.
The ICC, widely accused in Africa of being a
European-dominated neo-colonial institution, has often been
urged to do more to bring its work closer to the communities and
victims to whom it was meant to be bring justice when it was
established.
Ntaganda, known as "The Terminator" during his days as a
fighter in an insurgency in the Democratic Republic of Congo
more than a decade ago, surrendered to the U.S. embassy in
Rwanda last March and was transferred to the ICC.
He faces 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity
for his alleged role in the conflict, but denies the charges.
Lower court judges wanted parts of his trial to be held in
the city of Bunia, the centre of a years-long conflict between
mineral-rich Ituri province's ethnic Lendu and Hema inhabitants,
so victims could more easily follow the proceedings.
Appeals judges disagreed, saying it would be difficult to
guarantee the safety of witnesses and local communities if
hearings were held in Bunia, and that the accused's return would
"remind them of the suffering and trauma."
They estimated the cost of holding some hearings in Bunia at
more than 600,000 euros ($675,000). Though the court has a
budget of more than 100 million euros a year, it is stretched
looking at alleged crimes in Africa, eastern Europe, south
America and the Middle East and has been urged to cut costs.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)