JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.
AMSTERDAM, June 14 The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest and surrender of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted on war crimes charges for allegedly suppressing opposition to the rule of his father, former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
On Sunday, Saif al-Islam's lawyer said his client had been released under an amnesty law passed by parliament from prison in the eastern Libyan town of Zintan, where he had been held since 2011.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement called on Libya and other states to arrest Gaddafi. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, June 22 Britain's top share index headed south once more on Thursday as a combination of weak oil majors, banks and firms trading ex-dividend sent it to a one-week low, though small cap Imagination Tech soared after putting itself up for sale.
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.